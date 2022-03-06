Birth Announcements Mar 6, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURGSTEVENS — Cassandra McCreery and Eddie Stevens, Roseburg, Feb. 21, a daughter, Carma Annette Liesl Stevens, 5 pounds 12 ounces.ROGERS — Alexandria Dean and Zachary Rogers, Roseburg, Feb. 23, a daughter, Jacquelyn Ella Rogers, 6 pounds 13 ounces.DARDEN — Ashley and Matthew Darden, Winston, Feb. 28, a daughter, Marvella Grace Darden, 6 pounds 8 ounces.DELEON — Katherine and Joseph DeLeon, Roseburg, Feb. 28, a son, Zackary Mason DeLeon, 6 pounds 7 ounces. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Charlotte Louise Wayman & Gary Leroy Wayman Glide man injured, extricated after Wednesday Roseburg crash Multiple families' stolen items recovered from Sutherlin warehouse Wicks, Sutherlin take aim at Class 3A state championship DINT investigating cause of Saturday's warehouse fire in Winchester Online Polls Do you think Roseburg's new homeless shelter is in a good location? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Advertising Sales Manager SWANSON GROUP IS HIRING Special Sections Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Hot books for cold nights Read to Celebrate Women’s History Month What's Up COVID-19 emergency grants available for small businesses Chamber Corner: Networking After Hours in Sutherlin Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
