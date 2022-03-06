MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG

STEVENS — Cassandra McCreery and Eddie Stevens, Roseburg, Feb. 21, a daughter, Carma Annette Liesl Stevens, 5 pounds 12 ounces.

ROGERS — Alexandria Dean and Zachary Rogers, Roseburg, Feb. 23, a daughter, Jacquelyn Ella Rogers, 6 pounds 13 ounces.

DARDEN — Ashley and Matthew Darden, Winston, Feb. 28, a daughter, Marvella Grace Darden, 6 pounds 8 ounces.

DELEON — Katherine and Joseph DeLeon, Roseburg, Feb. 28, a son, Zackary Mason DeLeon, 6 pounds 7 ounces.

