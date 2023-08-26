Birth Announcements Aug 26, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURGGILBREATH — Stephanie and Chad Gilbreath, Roseburg, Aug. 18, a son, Gabriel Thomas Gilbreath, 9 pounds 3 ounces.GRIMM — Heather and Robert Grimm, Roseburg, Aug. 19, a son, Hyatt Mckade Grimm, 10 pounds 11 ounces.JOHNSON — Jordan and Brian Johnson, Roseburg, Aug. 19, a daughter, Wren Estelle Johnson, 7 pounds 3 ounces.SHEPP — Christina and Austin Shepp, Sutherlin, Aug. 20, a daughter, Azalea Rain Shepp, 6 pounds 4 ounces. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roseburg Myrtle Creek Health Care Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings Most Popular Protesters gather outside Winchester Dam during ongoing repairs Level 3 "Go" and Level 2 "BE SET" orders issued for Hubbard Creek Road residents Mud volleyball tournament sees chaos and camaraderie at Blackberry Festival Lightning strikes cause fires in Douglas District Longtime Riddle, Days Creek football coach Gene Forman dies at 79 Special Sections Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Private Forest Accord meeting covers changes in forestry rules UCC maintains campus services during network disruption The AP Top 25 Fared Kansas City-Seattle Runs The AP Top 25 Fared
