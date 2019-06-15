MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
DEE — Megan and Clayton Dee, Sutherlin, June 4, a son, Hudson Conrad Dee, 7 pounds 6 ounces.
BRIGHAM — Marissa and Chad Brigham, Roseburg, June 5, a son, Bennett Thomas Brigham, 8 pounds 9 ounces.
LUCAS — Amanda and Colton Lucas, Roseburg, June 6, a son, Corban Jack Lucas, 7 pounds 9 ounces.
MCENROE — Abigail and Jeff McEnroe, Roseburg, June 6, a daughter, Riverly Sale McEnroe, 7 pounds 1 ounce.
JENSEN — Heather Nichols and Kyle Jensen, Roseburg, June 7, a daughter, Nevean Lynn Jensen, 7 pounds 12 ounces.
AITKEN — Janikka Merrill and James Aitken, Roseburg, June 8, a daughter, Nora Rae Aitken, 9 pounds 12 ounces.
HAVENS — Shylia Robbins and Justin Havens, Green, June 8, a daughter, Ava Lee Havens, 7 pounds 7 ounces.
HENRIKSON — Charlene and Kyle Henrikson, Roseburg, June 9, a daughter, Sage Ann Henrikson, 8 pounds 1 ounce.
ST CLAIR — Ashley and Justin St Clair, Yoncalla, June 9, a son, Nolan Gray St Clair, 7 pounds 4 ounces.
CERBONE — Brittany and Steven Cerbone, Roseburg, June 10, a son, Alexander Storm Cerbone, 8 pounds 15 ounces.
CHAPPELL — Katlin and Levi Chappell, Roseburg, June 10, a daughter, Mia Pepper Chappell, 7 pounds 13 ounces.
PETERS — Alissa and Patrick Peters, Myrtle Creek, June 10, a daughter, Israela Emily Bryant Peters, 8 pounds 11 ounces.
SANDERS — Alicia Hollaway, Myrtle Creek, June 10, a son, Tragen Dean Sanders, 7 pounds 12 ounces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.