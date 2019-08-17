MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
COSTA — Alyssa Lambeth and Ethen Costa, Roseburg, Aug. 8, a daughter, Kinlee Mae Costa, 7 pounds 2 ounces.
WELLS — Ashley and Shayne Wells, Roseburg, Aug. 8, a daughter, Meredith Sue Ann Wells, 7 pounds 13 ounces.
CAYLOR — Kylie Scevers and Derek Caylor, Roseburg, Aug. 10, a son, Clayton Allen Caylor, 7 pounds 1 ounce.
LATIMER — Tammy and Spencer Latimer, Canyonville, Aug. 10, a daughter, Autumn Fay Latimer, 5 pounds 6 ounces.
BAIRD — Kelsi Cox and Jacob Baird, Roseburg, Aug. 11, a son, Jayden Roy Baird, 6 pounds 14 ounces.
RICE — Shae and Erik Rice, Roseburg, Aug. 11, a daughter, Amelia Dawn Rice, 7 pounds 13 ounces.
