MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
SHARMA — Chandni Sharma and Sumesh Kumar, Drain, July 1, Meera Sharma, 6 pounds 14 ounces.
KINNE — Jessica and Cody Kinne, Sutherlin, July 1, a son, Cooper Shane Kinne, 7 pounds 4 ounces.
NICHOLSON — Rodney and Analicia Nicholson, Glide, July 1, a daughter, Mya Anne Nicholson, 5 pounds 10 ounces.
MAHER — Chellsey Maher, Roseburg, July 3, a daughter, Verity Mirah Maher, 8 pounds 2 ounces.
BEEBE — Casey Beebe, Roseburg, July 3, a son, Ryder Ted-James Beebe, 8 pounds.
GAYOSSO — Yolanda Lopez, Roseburg, July 3, a daughter, Alyssa Hope Gayossa, 6 pounds 3 ounces.
