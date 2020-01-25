MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
PUGH — Jordyn Lofrano & Joshua Pugh, Sutherlin, Jan. 14 a son, Layne Allen Pugh, 7 pounds.
GERRITSEN — Breanna Jones & Chad Gerritsen, Roseburg, Jan. 15, a daughter, Ember Taylor Gerritsen, 6 pounds 10 ounces.
WINSTON — Elizabeth Naylor & Dylan Hawks, Winston, Jan. 15, a son, Alexander Ray Hawks, 7 pounds 15 ounces.
BISHOP — Rachel and Nelson Bishop, Winston, Jan. 16, a son, Carter James Bishop, 8 pounds.
CLUTE — Melinda Ellis and Harrison Clute, Roseburg, Jan. 16, a daughter, Sophia Skye Clute, 9 pounds 11 ounces.
LUCERO — Abiola Voorheis & Danuel Lucero, Roseburg, Jan. 16, a daughter, River De La Rosa Lucero, 7 pounds 13 ounces.
JOHNSON — Wendy Hoffman and Murphy Johnson, Winston, Jan. 17, a daughter, Selah June Johnson, 7 pounds 12 ounces.
MCOWEN — Julia Dockery and Rocky McOwen, Canyonville, Jan. 18, a son, RJay Micheal Lee McOwen, 7 pounds 1 ounce.
JORDAN — Sierra and Nick Jordan, Roseburg, Jan. 19, a son, Atlas Lee Jordan, 8 pounds 8 ounces.
BASHAM — Emily Rand and Tyler Basham, Riddle, Jan. 20, a daughter, Hazel Jade Basham, 7 pounds 6 ounces.
RIGGLEMAN — Chelsea and David Riggleman, Roseburg, Jan. 21, a daughter, Elaina Ann-Jane Riggleman, 8 pounds 2 ounces.
VALADEZ — Brenda Valadez-Guardado and Noel Castillo Arredando, Myrtle Creek, Jan. 21, a daughter, Brianna Judith Castillo Valadez, 6 pounds.
BERGLUND — Carrie Rusk and Christian Berglund, Oakland, Jan. 22, a son, Liam Colt Berglund, 7 pounds 9 ounces.
ZOLEZZI — Taylor Epperson and Blake Zolezzi, Sutherlin, Jan. 22, a daughter, Lilli Jean Zolezzi, 6 pounds 14 ounces.
