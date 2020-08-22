MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
VICK — Ashleigh Hanewinckel and David Tharp, Roseburg, Aug. 13, a son, Daniel Joel Vick, 6 pounds 15 ounces.
CURIEL — Tania Carlos and Eduardo Curiel, Winston, Aug. 14, a son, Eduardo Ezekiel Curiel III, 8 pounds 11 ounces.
BARAJAS — Wadonee Littlefield and Oscar Barajas, Winston, Aug. 15, a daughter, Azenth Esther Barajas, 7 pounds 4 ounces.
COLLIER — Brittany Waymac Keil and Andrew Howard, Sutherlin, Aug. 16, a son, Damien Oliver Collier, 7 pounds 10 ounces.
CANEPA — Kayla Morton and Tristan Canepa, Roseburg, Aug. 17, a son, Carter Ray Canepa, 7 pounds 5 ounces.
