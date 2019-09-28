MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
BLY — Kendall and Grayson Bly, Winston, Sept. 18, a son, Bennett Marx Bly, 7 pounds 2 ounces.
COOMBS — Amanda and Eric Coombs, Oakland, Sept. 20, a son, Owen Alan Coombs, 6 pounds 14 ounces.
CADDOCK — Olivia and Adam Caddock, Roseburg, Sept. 21, a daughter, Briar Marie Caddock, 2 pounds 2 ounces.
WILSON — Cassidy Wilson, Roseburg. Sept. 21, a son, Paxton Lee Wilson, 9 pounds 9 ounces.
WHALEY — Mary and Justin Whaley, Roseburg, Sept. 22, a son, Thomas Athanasius Whaley, 8 pounds 10 ounces.
KENNEDY — Keyra and Brady Kennedy, Roseburg, Sept. 23, a son, Walker Glenn Kennedy, 7 pounds 10 ounces.
WACKER — Tori Hall and Ryan Wacker, Roseburg, Sept. 24, a son, Carsen Alan Wacker, 6 pounds 8 ounces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.