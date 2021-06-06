MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
DUNCAN — Jennifer Duncan, Roseburg, May 24, a daughter, Sevyn Nola Duncan, 7 pounds 10 ounces.
EDERA — Brooklyn and Nicolas Edera, Sutherlin, May 26, a daughter, Hattie Badger Edera, 8 pounds.
JOHNSON — Peggy and Daniel Johnson, Myrtle Creek, May 26, a daughter, Ivy Justice Lacy-Ray Johnson, 7 pounds 4 ounces.
WORLEY — Amanda and Stephen Worley, Sutherlin, May 26, a son, Landon Zachariah Worley, 7 pounds.
CRAWFORD — Coreena and Maxwell Crawford, Sutherlin, May 27, a daughter, Ava Marie Crawford, 7 pounds 7 ounces.
SIMPSON — Dariyan Woodard and Logan Simpson, Winston, May 27, a son, Asher James Simpson, 7 pounds 14 ounces.
BARCHENGER — Breanna Barchenger, Roseburg, May 25, a son, Coleson Layne Barchenger, 6 pounds 13 ounces.
WADERICH — Katherine and Cody Waderich, Roseburg, May 25, a daughter, Laney Lynn Waderich, 5 pounds 4 ounces.
CROUCH — Kasha and Darren Crouch, Myrtle Creek, May 28, a son, Wyatt Alexander Crouch, 8 pounds 4 ounces.
WARE — Errin Trujillo and Nic Ware, Roseburg, May 29, a son, Ethan Newton Ware, 8 pounds 5 ounces.
GISLER — Kelsee and Taylor Gisler, Winston, May 30, a daughter, Madisyn Page Gisler, 2 pounds 15 ounces.
JARVIS — Alyssa and Dylan Jarvis, Roseburg, June 1, a daughter, Reese Adela Jarvis, 7 pounds 15 ounces.
JEREMIAH — Bethany and Daniel Jeremiah, Roseburg, June 1, a son, Apollo Ka’pueo Jeremiah, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
LYONS — Shannon and Kaleb Lyons, Roseburg, June 1, a daughter, Kaylee Marie Lyons, 8 pounds 3 ounces.
ASTRY — Erica Henry and Dalton Astry, Roseburg, June 2, a son, Colt Douglas Astry, 8 pounds 7 ounces.
