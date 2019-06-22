MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
DAVIDSON — Alyssa and Robert Davidson, Myrtle Creek, June 11, a daughter, Tomi-Lynn James Davidson, 9 pounds 11 ounces.
BURKHART — Michelle Walter and Mitchel Burkhart, Winston, June 12, a daughter, Zhaviah Nikohle Burkhart, 7 pounds 9 ounces.
WAUGH — Kristi and Robert Waugh, Roseburg, June 12, a son, Easten Robert Waugh, 8 pounds 10 ounces.
HATFIELD — Ashli and Cody Hatfield, Roseburg, June 12, a son, Drew Chane Hatfield, 7 pounds 9 ounces.
IWED — Amanda Ogan and Joshua Iwed, Sutherlin, June 13, a daughter, Lilith ALeera Loryle Iwed, 8 pounds 9 ounces.
UPRIGHT — Kassandra and Kyle Upright, Sutherlin, June 13, a son, Karson Jerry Upright, 7 pounds 1 ounce.
ABDULBASHIR — Suad Issack and Abdulmunim Abdulbashir, Roseburg, June 14, a son, Tulle Abdulmunim Abdulbashir, 6 pounds 14 ounces.
BARRON — Marisa and Ryan Barron, Myrtle Creek, June 14, a son, Porter Edward Barron, 6 pounds 5 ounces.
GRAHAM — Lupe Martin and Joshua Graham, Roseburg, June 14, a son, Kayden Kash Graham, 8 pounds 15 ounces.
HEIDEN — Alicia Hays and Triston Heiden, Sutherlin, June 14, a son, Tanner Roy Heiden, 8 pounds 5 ounces.
HALLEN — Chelsey Anderson and Christopher Hallen, Roseburg, June 15, a son, Clayton Robert Ray Hallen, 7 pounds 13 ounces.
WILSON — Kelsie and Tyler Wilson, Roseburg, June 15, a daughter, Layla Annette Wilson, 7 pounds 7 ounces.
KOEHLER — Caressa Faulkner and Alexander Koehler, Roseburg, June 15, a daughter, Grace Alexandria Mosley Koehler, 7 pounds 6 ounces.
BEEPLE — Annalisa Duran and Ryan Bepple, Myrtle Creek, June 16, a daughter, Alayna Jade Beeple, 6 pounds 11 ounces.
HUMPHREY — Chelsea and Jason Humphrey, Roseburg, June 17, a son, Henry Michael Humphrey, 6 pounds 10 ounces.
POOLE — Lakota Damron and Stephen Poole, Roseburg, June 17, a son, Phen Patrick James Poole, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
RADFORD — Keely and Sean Radford, Sutherlin, June 17, a son, Carter Blake Radford, 7 pounds 2 ounces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.