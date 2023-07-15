Birth Announcements Jul 15, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURGSHARPE — Kayla and Jonathan Sharpe, Roseburg, June 28, a son, Benjamin Robert Story Sharpe, 9 pounds 14 ounces.WELCH — Hallie Kennaday and Kevin Welch, Winston, June 28, a son, Isaac Forest Welch, 6 pounds 5 ounces.BEASON — Shania Southerland and Mathal Beason, Sutherlin, June 29, a son, Mathal Wayne Beason Jr., 9 pounds 13 ounces.CARTER — Shannon Sloniker and Ben Carter, Roseburg, June 29, a son, Andrew Jeremiah Carter, 7 pounds 4 ounces.FRANKLIN — Amber and Brycen Franklin, Myrtle Creek, June 29, a daughter, Scarlet Rose Franklin, 6 pounds 10 ounces.PARKER — Destiny Bradshaw and Daniel Parker, Yoncalla, June 30, a son, Samuel Jay Parker, 7 pounds 5 ounces.OLDROCK — Aiana Shaye Richotte, Myrtle Creek, July 1, a daughter, Epsilon Starrfire Oldrock, 8 pounds 8 ounces.MAYNES — Alishea and William Maynes, Roseburg, July 2, a son, Walker William Maynes, 7 pounds 13 ounces.BREITWIESER — Amber-Linn and Christopher Breitwieser, Myrtle Creek, July 3, a daughter, Bailey Ray Breitwieser, 6 pounds 9 ounces.FULLER — Patience and Colton Fuller, Days Creek, July 3, a daughter, Elsie Lee Fuller, 6 pounds 15 ounces. SINGH — Miranda and Dilbag Singh, Myrtle Creek, July 3, a daughter, Avneet Singh, 7 pounds 15 ounces.BUELER — Tabatha Raner and Whyatt Bueler, Sutherlin, July 4, a son, Hunter Steven Bueler, 7 pounds 11 ounces.KETCHUM — Camell and Leslie Ketchum, Sutherlin, a daughter, Ashley Gabrielle Ketchum, 7 pounds 6 ounces.WHEELER-PRUTZMAN — Raime Wheeler and Zakk Prutzman, Days Creek, July 5, a daughter, Oakleigh Lynn Wheeler-Prutzman, 7 pounds 8 ounces.LOKAN — Kristina and Cody Lokan, Winston, July 6, a daughter, Saylor Rhae Lokan, 7 pounds 7 ounces.SABISTON — Mariah and Chris Sabiston, Winston, July 7, a son, Jak Cayde Sabiston, 8 pounds 6 ounces.PAGE — Michala Fennell and Dewey Page, Roseburg, July 8, a daughter, Emilia Kaye Page, 8 pounds 10 ounces.GEYER — Aria Mathison and Kory Geyer, Roseburg, July 10, daughter, Juniper Lynn Geyer, 6 pounds 9 ounces.GRAF — Courtney and Kevin Graf, Myrtle Creek, July 10, a son, Everett Shawn Graf, 7 pounds 3 ounces.VON DRASEK — Olivia and Jacob Von Drasek, Roseburg, July 11, a son, Indiana Joseph Von Drasek, 8 pounds 4 ounces. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roseburg Myrtle Creek Health Care Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Glendale resident, TV star Fred Hurt dies Annual Graffiti cruise brings weeklong celebration of cars to an end Our People: Two weeks after graduating high school, they're licensed to drive a truck Going pro: Roseburg's Jace Stoffal looks forward to his baseball future after getting drafted by Twins Man charged with criminally negligent homicide in death of tow truck driver Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Chicago Cubs 10, Boston 4 Chicago Cubs 10, Boston 4 Boston-Chicago Cubs Runs Tampa Bay Team Stax Tampa Bay 6, Kansas City 1
