Birth Announcements Aug 14, 2022

MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG

FAGAN — Brittany and Steven Fagan, Myrtle Creek, Aug. 2, a daughter, Parker Lynn Fagan, 7 pounds 11 ounces.

GURNEY — Mamie and James Gurney, Roseburg, Aug. 2, a daughter, Kenaleigh Elizabeth Gurney, 6 pounds 15 ounces.

SPARKS — Taylor Terry and Tyler Sparks, Roseburg, Aug. 2, a daughter, Kaylin Hope Sparks, 7 pounds.

KAME — Laila Blevins and Alex Kame, Glide, Aug. 4, a daughter, Maevis Rayann Luvena Kame, 7 pounds 1 ounce.

BENNETT — Tyne Bennett and Carlos Camacho, Roseburg, Aug. 5, a son, Owen Benjamin Bennett, 7 pounds 8 ounces.

WITCRAFT — Leeandria Witcraft, Roseburg, Aug. 5, a son, Ira John Witcraft, 7 pounds 12 ounces.

EPPERLY — Zoey Lehnherr and Connor Epperly, Roseburg, Aug. 6, a son, Oliver Jay Epperly, 8 pounds.

RODERICK — Sabrina and Nathanial Roderick, Sutherlin, Aug. 7, a son, Theodore Graham Roderick, 7 pounds 4 ounces.

BUMGARDNER — Whitney and Brandon Bumgardner, Winston, Aug. 8, a daughter, Alaura Marchell Bumgardner, 9 pounds 8 ounces.
