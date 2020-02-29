MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
POWELL — Samantha Powell, Roseburg, Feb. 17, a daughter, Kadence Fay Powell, 5 pounds 15 ounces.
PRATER — Tasha and Alexander Prater, Roseburg, Feb. 17, a daughter, Ophelia Roselynn Prater, 8 pounds.
PETERSON — Ciara Dorn and Justice Peterson, Roseburg, Feb. 18, a son, Jackson Lee Peterson, 7pounds 15 ounces.
ATTERBURY — Natalee and Shon Atterbury, Myrtle Creek, Feb. 19, a son, Cayson Christopher Atterbury, 8 pounds 1 ounces.
COX — Danessa Theall and Jordan Cox, Sutherlin, Feb. 19, a son, Kamdenn Lee Cox, 8 pounds.
GOODWIN — Alisha Smith and Colan Goodwin, Sutherlin, Feb. 19, a son, Karver Brion Goodwin, 8 pounds 15 ounces.
REYNOLDS — Aliza and Brian Reynolds, Roseburg, Feb. 19, a son, Rhett Michael Reynolds, 8 pounds 8 ounces.
WILLIAMS — Kendra Counts and Ray Williams, Roseburg, Feb. 19, a son, Cedar Kai Williams, 7 pounds 12 ounces.
ALLEN — Christian Moreland and Lukas Allen, Canyonville, Feb. 20, a daughter, Nyelah Rae Allen, 6 pounds 11 ounces.
KNUTSON — Sydnee and Trever Knutson, Roseburg, Feb. 20, a son, Jonah Dale Knutson, 7 pounds 11 ounces.
CALVERT — Makenzie Graves and Kyle Calvert, Roseburg, Feb. 21, a daughter, Alena Ray Elizabeth Calvert, 6 pounds 7 ounces.
LONG — Sara and Christopher Long, Myrtle Point, Feb. 21, a daughter, Aurora Marie Long, 6 pounds 7 ounces.
MATTOON — Corrin and Shawn Mattoon, Oakland, Feb. 21, a son, Alexander Rayne Mattoon, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
RILEY — Tiffany Clark, Myrtle Creek, Feb. 21, a daughter, Genesis Yvonne Riley, 6 pounds 15 ounces.
ABERCROMBIE — Brittney Lane, Roseburg, Feb. 22, a daughter, Olivia Zoe Abercrombie, 6 pounds 13 ounces.
JOHNSON — Renae and Justin Johnson, Roseburg, Feb. 22, a son, Ryder Rand Johnson, 7 pounds 14 ounces.
ROYER — Wynter and Jon Royer, Roseburg, Feb. 23, a son, Rogue Stone Royer, 8 pounds 14 ounces.
