Birth Announcements Jul 30, 2023 Jul 30, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURGCLARK — Evelyn McDougal and Daniel Clark, Roseburg, July 20, a daughter, Brooke Lee Clark, 6 pounds 11 ounces.FLOYD — Jasmin and Patrick Floyd, Roseburg, July 20, a daughter, Marisol Isabel Floyd, 7 pounds 15 ounces.GEISLER — Ashley Burns and Dalton Geisler, Roseburg, July 20, a daughter, Cambrie Monique Geisler, 6 pounds 4 ounces.WAGNER-SIMPSON — Samantha Thomas and Justin Wagner-Simpson, Canyonville, July 20, a daughter, Alythia Graceann Elizabeth Wagner-Simpson, 7 pounds 1 ounce.GATEWOOD — Isabel Takahashi and Maliek Gatewood, Roseburg, July 22, a daughter, Talia Jaymilynn Itsuye Gatewood, 9 pounds 4 ounces.RYTHER — Jazmin Mays and Jerry Ryther, Roseburg, July 22, a daughter, Chloe Mae Ryther, female, 8 pounds 9 ounces.DUNN — Heather Duncan and Tyler Dunn, Canyonville, July 24, a son, Rylan Benjamin Dunn, 7 pounds 12 ounces. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roseburg Myrtle Creek Health Care Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Sasquatch Festival returns to Glide for a second year Two arrested for murder 38th annual Myrtle Creek Summer Festival begins Thursday Follow the yellow brick road: UACT presents 'The Wizard of Oz' He made an emergency landing on I-5. 10 years later, it remains a reason to celebrate. Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News North Umpqua River, tributaries closed to angling WNBA Glance NWSL Glance MLS Glance Sports on TV for Tuesday, August 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.