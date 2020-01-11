MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
SMITH — Abigail Smith, Sutherlin, Dec. 30, a daughter, Zaylynn Nicole-Briella Smith, 5 pounds 12 ounces.
TRESKEY — Shanda Ferreira and David Treskey, Myrtle Creek, Dec. 30, a daughter, Dani Rose Treskey, 7 pounds.
WILLIAMS — Loduska Scott and Jerid Williams, Roseburg, Dec. 30, a daughter, Sophia Bear Williams, 7 pounds.
CAMPBELL — Crystal Oxley and Shane Campbell, Winston, Dec. 31, a son, Oliver Jude Campbell, 7 pounds 15 ounces.
MONTOYA-PAZ — Elizabeth Montoya and Isaac Paz, Winston, Dec. 31, a son, Malachi Orlando Montoya-Paz, 8 pounds 2 ounces.
PENDERGAST — Christen and Christopher Pendergast, Roseburg, Dec. 31, a daughter, Christen Marie Pendergast, 6 pounds.
LONGTON — Shaylee Sibley and Thomas Longton, Roseburg, Jan. 1, a daughter, Emani Nova Marie Longton, 8 pounds 5 ounces.
ALLEN — Nicole and Kyle Allen, Roseburg, Jan. 2, a son, Connor Jay Allen, 7 pounds 14 ounces.
JONES — Makayla Roper and Kyle Jones, Myrtle Creek, Jan. 3, a son, Chase Eugene Paul Jones, 9 pounds 1 ounces.
SAVAGE — Onikka Driscoll and Gregory Savage, Winston, Jan. 3, a daughter, Acacia Mahina Pomaikai Savage, 8 pounds 5 ounces.
CHARRO — Valeda Boucher and William Charro, Roseburg, Jan. 6, a daughter, Chanaea Brielle Charro, 6 pounds 15 ounces.
BURKE — Christina Powers and Jason Burke, Roseburg, Jan. 8, a daughter, Paige Danielle Burke, 7 pounds 5 ounces.
PERRY — Misti Harding and Jered Perry, Myrtle Creek, Jan. 8, a son, Mason Grey Perry, 6 pounds 5 ounces.
ROX — Madilyn and Kaizer Rox, Sutherlin, Jan. 8, a son, River Jack Rox, 8 pounds.
