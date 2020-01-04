MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
GARZA — Bridgette and Luis Herrera, Sutherlin, Dec, 24, a son, Xavier Arturo-Ricardo Herrera Garza, 8 pounds 13 ounces.
SAYLES — Lydia and Ricky Sayles, Umpqua, Dec. 25, a son, Robert Trapper Sayles, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
BILLICK — Stephanie and Daniel Billick, Roseburg, Dec. 26, a daughter, Brynlee Michele Billick, 8 pounds 6 ounces.
CORBIN — Shirly Pollick and Dominic Corbin, Roseburg, Dec. 27, a son, Micheal James Corbin, 7 pounds 7 ounces.
REED — Alexandra Bredehoft abd Tyler Reed, Roseburg, Dec. 27, a son, Uriel Onyx Reed, 7 pounds 1 ounces.
AUER — Richelle Prowell and Brian Auer, Roseburg, Dec. 28, a daughter, Alexis Marie Auer, 8 pounds 1 ounces.
WRIGHT — Kayla and David Wright, Sutherlin, Dec. 28, a son, David Vaughn Dean Wright, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.