MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
TAYLOR — Kathryn and Brandon Taylor, Winston, June 30, a son, Cyrus Lee Taylor, 6 pounds 14 ounces.
CUPP — Brandi Baker and Blake Cupp, Roseburg, July 1, a son, Kamryn Michael Cupp, 5 pounds 10 ounces.
CONTRERAS — Josephine and Raul Contreras, Sutherlin, July 3, a son, Francisco Andres Contreras, 6 pounds 12 ounces.
JARVIS — Alex and Cameron Jarvis, Roseburg, July 3, a son, Tate Richard James Jarvis, 6 pounds 6 ounces.
NEAL — Mandi and Bryce Neal, Roseburg, July 3, a son, Leon James Neal, 6 pounds 11 ounces.
POWAR — Brenda and Gilzar Powar, Glide, July 4, a daughter, Kiara Janelle Powar, 7 pounds 4 ounces.
MOULDEN — Mindy and Adam Moulden, Roseburg, July 5, a son, William Lyle Moulden, 7 pounds 5 ounces.
PETERSON — Ashley Pelton and Michael Peterson, Cottage Grove, July 5, a son, Jordy James Peterson, 7 pounds 11 ounces.
FLOWERS — Heather and Adam Flowers, Roseburg, June 6, a daughter, Claire Jo Flowers, 6 pounds 9 ounces.
RANKIN — Audrey and Dylan Rankin, Roseburg, July 6, a son, Moah Wayne Rankin, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.