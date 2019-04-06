MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
ANANIA — Jennifer and Abraham Anania, Winston, Mar. 28, a son, Bankston James Anania, 7 pounds 2 ounces.
ROBBINS — Sarah and Jason Robbins, Roseburg, Mar. 29, a daughter, Willow River Robbins, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
SABISTON — Mariah and Christopher Sabiston, Winston, Mar, 29, a daughter, Samus Keira Sabiston, 6 pounds 14 ounces.
SHARPE — Kayla and Jonathan Sharpe, Roseburg, Mar. 30, a son, Carter Jonathan Albert Sharpe, 8 pounds 2 ounces.
CREGAN — Misty Layman and Branden Cregon, Days Creek, Mar. 31, a son, Ollie James Cregan, 7 pounds 5 ounces.
FINNELL — Brittany Roady and Russell Finnell, Roseburg, Mar. 31, a son, Riley Michael Finnell, 6 pounds 1 ounce.
HUNT — Mandy Vedder and Richard Hunt, Winston, Mar. 31, a son, Richard Wayne Hunt, 6 pounds 8 ounces.
HENDERSON — Celena Roberts and Patrick Henderson, Roseburg, April 1, a daughter, Freya Tauriel Henderson, 7 pounds 10 ounces.
RAMBEAU — Brittney Conaway and Charles Rambeau, Roseburg, April 1, a daughter, Leah Minnie Marie Rambeau, 8 pounds 2 ounces.
HARE — Raven Jankins and Bradley Hare, Roseburg, April 2, a daughter, Kinsley Grace Hare, 7 pounds 4 ounces.
HOLMES — Andrea Nicholson and Shane Holmes, Myrtle Creek, April 2, a son, Merle Douglas Holmes, 6 pounds 10 ounces.
KEITH — Ciera and Ryan Keith, Roseburg, April 2, a son, Tanner Lee Keith, 7 pounds 6 ounces.
MENDENHALL — Shauntae Mendenhall, Roseburg, April 2, a daughter, Fienyx Marielynn Kae Mendenhall, 5 pounds 14 ounces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.