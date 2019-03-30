MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
BUTTICE — Tasha and Joseph Buttice, Winston, Mar. 21, a son, Cooper Everett Buttice, 6 pounds 12 ounces.
ALLISON — Hollie Brooks and Chris Allison, Roseburg, Mar. 23, a son, Jackson Christopher Allison, 6 pounds 8 ounces.
MENDANHALL — Haley and Zakary Mendenhall, Roseburg, Mar. 23, a daughter, Sloan Zakary Rose Mendanhall, 5 pounds 8 ounces.
HAYS — Chelsea and James Hays, Glendale, Mar. 25, a son, Carter Allen Hays, 9 pounds 4 ounces.
KEEN — Kimberly Way and Jaroed Willits, Winston, Mar. 26, a son, Dean Patrick Keen, 7 pounds 2 ounces.
