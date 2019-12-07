MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
LONG — Kahra Paul and Joshua Long, Roseburg, Nov. 27, a son, Marvin Wayne Long, 6 pounds 8 ounces.
SAVAS — Holly Whitaker and Jace Savas, Roseburg, Nov. 28, a son, Layne Mason Savas, 8 pounds 5 ounces.
YEUST — Tasha Reedy and Joshua Yeust, Myrtle Creek, Nov. 28, as on, Carson Douglas Yeust, 9 pounds 2 ounces.
STANTON — Tabatha Bell and Caiden Stanton, Roseburg, Dec. 1, a son, Porter Lee Stanton, 8 pounds 10 ounces.
