MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
ARREDONDO — Rhonda and Gregory Mackey-Arredondo, Oakland, Aug. 6, a daughter, Neaiya Jade Arredondo, 6 pounds.
GARCIA — Brenna and Dillon Garcia, Roseburg, Aug. 6, a son, Micaiah Emmanuel James Garcia, 9 pounds 13 ounces.
HANSEN — Savanah and Kylle Hansen, Roseburg, Aug. 6, a son, Maddox Duane Hansen, 9 pounds 2 ounces.
O’GRADY — Stasha Blakenship and Sean O’Grady, Roseburg, Aug. 6, a daughter, Willow Cathryn Vida O’Grady, 8 pounds 13 ounces.
LEONARD — Danyell Patton and Steven Leonard, Sutherlin, Aug. 7, a daughter, London LeeAnn Leonard, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
LYSTRUP — Abby and Charles Lystrup, Drain, Aug. 7, a son, Caden Lawrence Lystrup, 10 pounds 1 ounce.
COMPTON — Emilee Fricke and Jonathon Compton, Roseburg, Aug. 8, a son, Patrick Ricky Compton, 7 pounds 7 ounces.
ANDREASEN — Sharleen and Brick Andreasen, Roseburg, Aug. 10, a son, Eli Riker Andreasen, 6 pounds 9 ounces.
STOCKER — Whitney McMillan and David Stocker, Roseburg, Aug. 10, a daughter, Bailey Reign Stocker, 6 pounds 3 ounces.
