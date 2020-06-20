MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
SORRELLS — Taylor Drews, Winchester, June 11, a son, Allen Axel Sorrells, 5 pounds 13 ounces.
GERMOND — Kirsten and Will Germond, Roseburg, June 12, a son, Daniel Douglas Germond, 8 pounds 13 ounces.
MORRIS — Rio and Khale Brown, Myrtle Creek, June 14, a daughter, Emry Allen Morris, 7 pounds 5 ounces.
CUSHMAN — Lora Cosby and Joshua Cushman, Drain, June 15, a daughter, Skylar Ray Cushman, 7 pounds 10 ounces.
