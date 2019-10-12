MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
FLOYD — Jasmin and Patrick Floyd, Roseburg, Sept. 30, a son, Liam Daniel Floyd, 10 pounds 14 ounces.
SCHROEDER — Heather Welty, Roseburg, Oct. 1, a son, Takoda John Schroeder, 6 pounds 10 ounces.
JENKINS — Mikayla and Ryan Jenkins, Roseburg, Oct. 2, a son, Oliver Lewis Jenkins 9 pounds 11 ounces.
JORGENSEN — Jamie abd Jared Jorgensen, Roseburg, Oct. 2, a son, Jeremiah Layne Jorgensen, 8 pounds 3 ounces.
DAY — Tara Duckett and Robert Day, Riddle, Oct. 3, a son, William Grayson Day, 6 pounds 7 ounces.
LEAVELL — Victoria Villarreal and Michael Leavell, Roseburg, Oct. 3, a son, Jesse Danger Leavell, 6 pounds 13 ounces.
DAVIS — Michelle Garcia and Mikeal Briggs, Riddle, Oct. 5, a daughter, Zaria Marie Davis, 6 pounds.
WALES — Breanna and Matthue Wales, Roseburg, Oct. 5, a son, Mathias William Wales, 7 pounds 11 ounces.
BLAIR — Blair Jones and Brandon Blair, Roseburg, Oct. 6, a daughter, Laine Cassidy Blaire, 7 pounds 13 ounces.
FARLEY — Mikayla Cooper and Bob Farley, Sutherlin, Oct. 6, a son, Kole Dwayne Farley, 5 pounds.
BATES — Cassandra and Ryan Bates, Myrtle Creek, Oct. 7, a daughter, Ellie Rae Bates, 7 pounds 10 ounces.
REEVES — Casondra and Kyle Reeves, Sutherlin, Oct. 8, a son, Weston Dean Reeves, 6 pounds 9 ounces.
BELL — Jessica Ferch and Bobby Bell, Myrtle Creek, Oct. 9, a son, Axtyn Joe Bell, 6 pounds 4 ounces.
