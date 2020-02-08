MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
ENZ — Victoria Peterson, Roseburg, Jan. 29, a daughter, Charlotte Josephine Enz, 7 pounds 6 ounces.
BROUILETTE — Chyanne Oliver and Nathan Brouilette, Roseburg, Jan. 30, a daughter, Estella Serenity Brouilette, 6 pounds 15 ounces.
CORTEZ — Alise Howard-Bell and Joseph Cortez, Roseburg, Jan. 31, a daughter, Cordelia Alice Cortez, 8 pounds 10 ounces.
BELL — Justice Ortegon and Savoy Bell, Roseburg, Feb. 2, a daughter, Lyra Elizabeth Rhen Bell, 6 pounds 12 ounces.
