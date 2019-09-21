MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
LITTLE — Rylee Little, Myrtle Creek, Sept. 5, a son, Emmerson Joel Little, 6 pounds 1 ounce.
MORGAN — Kalani Laniohan and Wade Morgan, Myrtle Creek, Sept. 11, a daughter, Saphira Fermelia Morgan, 6 pounds 1 ounces.
SUGGS — Kimberly Williams and Preston Suggs, Roseburg, Sept. 11, a daughter, Nora Keit Suggs, 6 pounds 11 ounces.
HENRY — Crysta and James Henry, Oakland, Sept. 12, a daughter, Mabelann Jo Henry, 9 pounds 3 ounces.
MCCRORY — Kristina and Christopher McCrory, Myrtle Creek, Sept. 12, a daughter, Remington Marie McCrory, 7 pounds 9 ounces.
MONTGOMERY — Jessica and Jason Montgomery, Roseburg, Sept. 12, a son, Charles Michael Montgomery, 7 pounds 10 ounces.
MCKUNE — Kelcy Piercey and Shaide McKune, Roseburg. Sept. 13, a son, Knoxx Shaide McKune, 7 pounds 10 ounces.
FIELDS — Bethanie Clarkgodar and Trent Fields, Roseburg, Sept. 15, a daughter, Isha Rose Fields, 7 pounds 7 ounces.
OCTUCK — Amber and Justin Thorson-Octuck, Roseburg, Sept. 15, a son, Brennen Leif Octuck, 7 pounds 13 ounces.
RUIZ — Meranda and Rafael Ruiz, Roseburg, Sept. 15, a son, Roman Michael Ruiz, 9 pounds 1 ounce.
MACKEY — Kaylene and Jason Mackey, Roseburg, Sept. 16, a daughter, Everly Autym Elaine Mackey, 9 pounds 3 ounces.
CAMPBELL — Brieanna and Dustin Campbell, Roseburg, Sept. 17, a daughter, Winnie Pearl Campbell, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
DEWBRE — Mandie and Kody Dewbre, Roseburg, Sept. 17, a daughter, Madalin Rose Dewbre, 7 pounds 7 ounces.
GARRETSON — Jenniger Little and Kyle Garretson, Sutherlin, Sept. 17, a son, Cameron James Garretson, 6 pounds 12 ounces.
BOVEE — Katie Loomas, Roseburg, Sept. 18, a daughter, Amelia June Bovee, 4 pounds 4 ounces.
BOVEE — Katie Loomas, Roseburg, Sept. 18, a daughter, Abigail Jean Bovee, 4 pounds 12 ounces.
KUTZ — Lynda and James Kutz, Dillard, Sept. 18, a son, Bearik Isaac-Wylder Kutz, 8 pounds 6 ounces.
