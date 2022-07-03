MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG

WAGNER — Haley and Nicholas Wagner, Canyonville, June 22, a son, Keaton Todd Wagner, 7 pounds 3 ounces.

KOPP — Alexis Wilson and Shane Kopp, Myrtle Creek, June 22, a son, Damon Bryce Kopp, 6 pounds 3 ounces.

PRUETT — Alexis Shepherd, Winston, June 22, a daughter, Frega Saphira Roselynn Pruett, 8 pounds 6 ounces.

RARD — Ashley Sterling and Arlie Rard, Roseburg, June 23, a daughter, Yonah Damies Rard, 6 pounds 15 ounces.

SCHEINBERG — Heather and Joseph Scheinberg, Winchester, June 23, a son, Yosef Hadley Scheinberg, 6 pounds.

DANCER — Samantha Day and Bradley Dancer, Camas Valley, June 24, a daughter, Paighton Lynn Dancer, 7 pounds.

HUNTER — Emily and Alex Hunter, Roseburg, June 24, a daughter, Harlow Brooks Hunter, 7 pounds 7 ounces.

BURBACK — Autumn and Jacob Burback, Sutherlin, June 26, a son, Ezra Odin Burback, 8 pounds 11 ounces.

ST. CLAIR — Ashley and Justin St. Clair, Drain, June 27, a son, Jack Everett St. Clair, 8 pounds 3 ounces.

HILL — Kailee and Jacob Hill, Myrtle Creek, June 28, a son, Hudson Andrew Hill, 8 pounds 5 ounces.

JESSEN — Michelle Baraby and Troy Jessen, Tenmile, June 28, a son, Nature Sharp Jessen, 7 pounds 8 ounces.

NUGENT — Tehya Thornton and Ryan Nugent, Oakland, June 28, a daughter, Tory Reed Nugent, 7 pounds 13 ounces.

WILLIAMSON — Cheryl and Tyler Williamson, Roseburg, June 28, a daughter, Cecelia Jade Williamson, 7 pounds 10 ounces.

