MERCY MEDICAL CENTER ROSEBURG
MCFARLAND — Christina and John McFarland, Sutherlin, Feb. 21, a son, John E. Cash McFarland, 7 pounds 10 ounces.
DAVIS — Kristy Coppock, Myrtle Creek, Feb. 22, a son, Famous Timothy Lee Davis, 6 pounds 12 ounces.
MCOWEN — Jessica and Robert Mcowen, Riddle, Feb. 22, a son, Mason Lee Mcowen, 6 pounds 14 ounces.
MCWATERS — Nicole Huskey, Winston, Feb. 26, a son, Jackson Avery McWaters, 7 pounds 7 ounces.
