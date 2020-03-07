MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
PIRTLE — Meghan and Drew Pirtle, Roseburg, Feb. 25, a daughter, Gracelyn Kennedy Pirtle, 6 pounds 13 ounces.
BATEMAN — Lindsay and Daniel Bateman, Roseburg, Feb. 27, a son, Henery Thomas Bateman, 7 pounds 7 ounces.
CRAWFORD — Kristina Ferguson and Paul Crawford, Winston, Feb. 27, a daughter, Brynlee Braylin Crawford, 5 pounds 12 ounces.
SILVA-HORTA — Ashlie McHargue and Stephen Silva-Horta, Umpqua, Feb. 27, a daughter, Ave Jane Rose Silva-Horta, 6 pounds.
WEGNER — Carla Albert, Winston, Feb. 27, a son, Romon Colt Malvern Wegner, 5 pounds 15 ounces, Winston.
HALL — Brianna Anderson and Nathanial Conner, Oakland, Feb. 28, a son, Noah James Lee Hall, 6 pounds 14 ounces.
MCSPERITT — Sarah Russell and Dillon McSperitt, Winston, Feb. 28, a daughter, Clarke Rinaye McSperitt, 6 pounds 11 ounces.
DOODY — Mimi and Ryan Doody, Roseburg, March 2, a daughter, Wendy Lola Victoria Doody, 7 pounds 7 ounces.
ELLIS — Kristina Harris and Joseph Ellis, Riddle, March 2, a daughter, Harper Grace Ellis, 7 pounds 6 ounces.
LYNCH — Cortney and Chad Lynch, Winston, March 3, a son, Ridge Allen Lynch, 6 pounds 9 ounces.
ZENEV — Stacie and Trevor Zenev, Sutherlin, March 3, a son, Weston Lee Zenev, 6 pounds 13 ounces.
D’ELIA — Jessica Jackson, Winston, March 4, a daughter, Harper Elouise D’Elia, 6 pounds 11 ounces.
HOOPES — Tera Zoeter and Isaiah Hoopes, Roseburg, March 4, a daughter, Mazie Moon Hoopes, 7 pounds 1 ounce.
SCHULTZ — Sativa Bates and Devan Schultz, Sutherlin, March 4, a daughter, Layla Jean Schultz, 6 pounds 3 ounces.
