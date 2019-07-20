MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
LANE — Devonlee and Jessica Lane, Myrtle Creek, July 11, a daughter, Payton Abella Lane, 8 pounds 14 ounces.
MILLER — Brittani and Kyle Miller, Roseburg, July 11, a son, Kiona Daniel Miller, 7 pounds.
KENNEDY-LEWIS — Jade Kennedy-Lewis and Daniel Lewis, Tiller, July 12, a daughter, Willa Grace Anlyn Kennedy-Lewis, 6 pounds 12 ounces.
HARPOLE — Kady and Michael Harpole, Roseburg, July 14, a daughter, Adilyn Sawyer Harpole, 6 pounds 5 ounces.
REDIFER — Joanna Parker and Joshua Redifer, Roseburg, July 14, a daughter, Madison Elizabeth Redifer, 4 pounds.
MACIAS — Adelaide and Juan Macias, Roseburg, July 15, a daughter, Rachel Mirranda Macias, 7 pounds 13 ounces.
ARMSTRONG — Jessica and Deven Armstrong, Winston, July 16, a son, Berret Duane Armstrong, 8 pounds 6 ounces.
CLARK — Kristen and Tyler Clark, Roseburg, July 16, a son, Benson Jene Clark, 7 pounds 11 ounces.
SHORT — Jordyn and Garret Short, Roseburg, July 16, a son, Steen David Short, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
KNUDSON — Elaine and Jonathan Knudson, Roseburg, July 17, a daughter, Jubilee Elaine Knudson, 7 pounds 3 ounces.
SAYLES — Brennan Pennington and Justin Sayles, Riddle, July 17, a daughter, Layne Marie Sayles, 7 pounds 6 ounces.
