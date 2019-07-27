MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
PARK — Jungsuk Choi and Kwang Park, Roseburg, July 17, a son, Daejoo Hyunsoo Park, 6 pounds 4 ounces.
CLARK — Aimee and Bradley Clark, Myrtle Creek, July 18, a daughter, Evelyn Jean Clark, 7 pounds 12 ounces.
HARRIS — Megan and Eli Harris, Roseburg, July 18, a son, James Rory Harris, 8 pounds 11 ounces.
DOUGHERTY — Moriah Kempke and Steven Dougherty, Roseburg, July 19, a daughter, Blaire Ann Dougherty, 8 pounds 15 ounces.
GISLASON-TOPHAM — Elizabeth Gislason-Topham and Thomas Topham, Roseburg, July 19, a son, Tauren Ray Gerald Gislason-Topham, 8 pounds 9 ounces.
TOBIN — Dora Standley and Brandon Tobin, Roseburg, July 21, a son, Bennett Jay Tobin, 7 pounds 6 ounces.
MADDUX — Tonya and Douglas Maddux, Roseburg, July 22, a daughter, Presley Jordynn Maddux, 7 pounds 2 ounces.
THOMAS — Brittany Miller and Jason Russel Thomas, Roseburg, July 22, a son, Judah Reeves Thomas, 6 pounds 3 ounces.
COLEMAN — Ashley Coleman, Canyonville, July 23, a daughter, Paisley Raine Coleman, 7 pounds 11 ounces.
MILLER — Kayla and Dylan Miller, Idleyld Park, July 23, a daughter, Scarlet Jo Miller, 7 pounds 1 ounce.
O’BRIEN — Heather Savey and Tyler O’Brien, Roseburg, July 23, a daughter, Allysyn Mae O’Brien, 8 pounds 14 ounces.
