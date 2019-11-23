MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
ANDERSON-BIGGS — Sara Biggs and Richard Anderson, Roseburg, Nov. 12, a daughter, Kaidance Renee Anderson-Biggs, 7 pounds 6 ounces.
KARBO — Holly Karbo, Roseburg, Nov. 12, a daughter, Rita Maye Karbo, 10 pounds 2 ounces.
WOOLLEY — Krystal and Matthew Woolley, Sutherlin, Nov. 12, a son, Gabriel Jeshua Ivan Woolley, 8 pounds.
LOCHNER — Jersey Railsback, Roseburg, Nov. 12, a son, Max David Lochner, 6 pounds 13 ounces.
MARTINEZ — Stephanie Martinez, Roseburg, Nov. 14, a daughter, Penelope Rose Martinez, 6 pounds 7 ounces.
BENTON — Amanda and Trevor Benton, Winston, Nov. 15, a son, Colton Kymball Benton, 7 pounds 15 ounces.
DEBS — Serna and Reston Debs, Roseburg, Nov. 15, a son, Reston Michael Debs Jr., 7 pounds 2 ounces.
HAJOS — Brandy Walker and Dallas Hajos, Winchester, Nov. 15, a daughter, Raven Marie Hajos, 7 pounds 1 ounce.
HAMPTON — Rachel and Joshua Hampton, Roseburg, Nov. 15, a son, David Robert Lee Hampton, 9 pounds 5 ounces.
ZBOYAN — Kyra Williams and Andrew Zboyan, Roseburg, Nov. 16, a son, Zayden Josiah Zboyan, 5 pounds 1 ounce.
MURPHY — Ciara and Wiley Murphy, Roseburg, Nov. 18, a daughter, Rushiah Lynn Murphy, 7 pounds 5 ounces.
