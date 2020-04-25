MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
CHANEY — Savanha and Ryan Chaney, Roseburg, April 16, a daughter, Danika Shay-Lynn Chaney, 6 pounds 6 ounces.
MCKINNEY — Mariah and Michael McKinney, Oakland, April 17, a son, Odin Michael Steven McKinney, 6 pounds 10 ounces.
SKEEN — Krystal Fay and Garrett Skeen, Elkton, April 19, a daughter, Rosalie Grace Skeen, 8 pounds 7 ounces.
HIXSON — Melayna Good and Aaron Hixson, Roseburg, April 20, a son, Ryder Ray Hixson, 7 pounds 3 ounces.
FOX — Brittany Bass and Andrew Fox, Roseburg, April 21, a son, Carson Andrew Fox, 6 pounds 5 ounces.
GOLL — Amanda Volgarino-Goll and Ryan Goll, Myrtle Creek, April 22, a son, Gehrig Ryan Goll, 5 pounds 10 ounces.
LEVIN — Paige Bentley and Austin Levin, Roseburg, April 22, a daughter, Caroline Jane Levin, 6 pounds 11 ounces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.