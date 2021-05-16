MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
EGDOM — Tarah Richardson and Greg Egdom, Roseburg, April 28, a son, Owen Ka’imiloa Van Egdom, 9 pounds 8 ounces.
WINTERS — Cassie and Tyler Winters, Camas Valley, April 28, a daughter, Lillian Deanne Winters, 7 pounds 9 ounces.
ATKINS — Erica and Alex Aitken, Roseburg, April 29, a son, Miles MacGregor Aitken, 8 pounds 1 ounces.
KNIGHTEN — Carissa Spontini and Christopher Knighten, Sutherlin, April 29, a daughter, Kaizlyn Elizabeth Knighten, 8 pounds 13 ounces.
RODRIGUEZ — Amanda and Froylan Rodriguez, Roseburg, May 2, a son, Alessandro Froylan Rodriguez, 8 pounds 1 ounces.
CORNIE — Magdalena Swartzendruber and Wyatt Cornie, Roseburg, May 3, a son, Walker Chase Cornie, 3 pounds 14 ounces.
CORNIE — Magdalena Swartzendruber and Wyatt Cornie, Roseburg, May 3, a son, Weston Hunter Cornie, 3 pounds 7 ounces.
HOEFFLIGER — Mckayla Smart and Buddy Hoeffliger, Cottage Grove, May 3, a son, Zayn Daxly Hoeffliger, 8 pounds 11 ounces.
JACKSON — Kalika and Xavier Jackson, Riddle, May 3, a daughter, Katara Iris Jackson, 8 pounds 12 ounces.
BROWER — Kaylee and Ambrose Brower, Sutherlin, May 4, a daughter, Evie Lynne Brower, 9 pounds 15 ounces.
HOLT — Tori Ronan and Corey Holt, Canyonville, May 4, a daughter, Amya Lynn Holt, 7 pounds 9 ounces.
OLSEN — Kaitlin McKinnon and Colby Olsen, Azalea, May 4, a daughter, Amaya Kay LeaAnne Olsen, 6 pounds 4 ounces.
WEBB — Rosalie Tiffany and Craig Webb, Roseburg, May 5, a daughter, Evelyn Rose Webb, 6 pounds 13 ounces.
DAMEWOOD — Natalie and Walker Damewood, Roseburg, May 6, a daughter, Adeline Mae Damewood, 7 pounds 4 ounces.
GILBREATH — Stephanie and Chad Gilbreath, Roseburg, May 6, a son, Joseph Eugene Gilbreath, 7 pounds 12 ounces.
MESSNER — Courtney Dornbusch and Jacob Messner, Myrtle Creek, May 6, a son, Jackson Lyle Messner, 7 pounds 3 ounces.
TICHOTA — Mikiah and Tyler Tichota, Glide, May 7, a son, Archer James Tichota, 6 pounds 10 ounces.
WYLAM — Crysten Wheeler and Joel Wylam, Roseburg, May 9, a daughter, Meadow Isabella Wylam, 4 pounds 15 ounces.
DICKSON — Briana and Mitchell Dickson, Roseburg, May 11, a daughter, Reignzlee May Dickson, 7 pounds 11 ounces.
PETERSON — Shayla Peterson and Jose Campos, Roseburg, May 11, a daughter, Echo Nicole Peterson, 6 pounds 15 ounces.
EDWARDS — Jaden Edwards, Roseburg, May 12, a son, Ryder Patrick Allen Edwards, 7 pounds.
GATES — Rylee and Ahlyjah Gates, Myrtle Creek, May 12, a son, Connor Paul Gates, 10 pounds 2 ounces.
GREGG — Rachel and Nicholas Gregg, Riddle, May 12, a son, Damion James Gregg, 6 pounds 10 ounces.
LARMAN — Nick and Amy Larman, Sutherlin, May 13, a daughter, Harper Lyn Larman, 6 pounds 2 ounces.
