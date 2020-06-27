MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
OWSLEY’WEBB — Kyra Gray and Shawn Webb II, Roseburg, June 17, a son, Shawn Keigh’August Owesley’Webb III, 8 pounds.
CRIPPS — Kathleen and Ryan Cripps, Roseburg, June 18, a son, Jack Alistaire Cripps, 7 pounds 15 ounces.
DUNIGAN — Janis and Jonathan Dunigan, Myrtle Creek, June 18, a son, Ozias Jonathan August Dunigan, 9 pounds.
PURCIVAL — Lizette Duran and Sean Purcival, Sutherlin, June 18, a son, Myles Jay Purcival, 6 pounds 13 ounces.
COMES — Katie Morford and Daniel Comes, Roseburg, June 19, a daughter, Rubi Scott Comes, 6 pounds 2 ounces.
LONGWORTH — Eleanor and Mark Longworth, Myrtle Creek, June 19, a son, Kysen Harry Longworth, 7 pounds 11 ounces.
SHULER — Morgan Bowen and Justin Shuler, Roseburg, June 19, a son, Layne Jeffrey James Shuler, 6 pounds 7 ounces.
LEBLANC — Kolbi Fant, Sutherlin, June 20, a son, Ezra Aaron Leblanc, 4 pounds 14 ounces.
JUEDES — Brooke and Zachary Juedes, Sutherlin, June 21, a son, Theodore James Juedes, 9 pounds 9 ounces.
WILKER — Sonny Spence, Roseburg, June 21, a son, Max Wiliker, 7 pounds 13 ounces.
HOUDE — Sereena and Andy Houde, Roseburg, June 22, a daughter, Oakley Helen Houde, 7 pounds 5 ounces.
ORRISON — Kristen and Kolby Orrison, Sutherlin, June 22, a daughter, Nora Ivy June Orrison, 8 pounds 12 ounces.
GRAM — Alexis Espana, Myrtle Creek, June 23, a daughter, Mallory Jean Gram, 7 pounds 5 ounces.
BIGGS — Samarah Neet and Andrew Biggs, Roseburg, June 24, a daughter, Athena Grace Biggs, 6 pounds 9 ounces.
FURLONG — Stephanie and Chad Furlong, Roseburg, June 24, a daughter, Cora Lisabel Furlong, 8 pounds 15 ounces.
