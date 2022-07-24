Birth Announcements Jul 24, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURGMINER — Crystal and Nicholas Miner, Roseburg, July 13, a daughter, Magnolia Sky Miner, 7 pounds 14 ounces.KAME — Erika West and Christopher Kame, Roseburg, July 14, a daughter, Valerie Fae Kame, 7 pounds 14 ounces.LAWSON — Angela King and Christopher Horner, Roseburg, July 15, a son, Colton Drew Lee Lawson, 5 pounds 5 ounces.MCDERMOND — Michelle Quinn and Donald McDermond, Canyonville, July 18, a son, Donald Jerry-Wayne McDermond, 7 pounds 9 ounces.GEYER — Shelby and T.J. Geyer, Yoncalla, July 19, a son, Truman Francis Geyer, 7 pounds 8 ounces.DORNATH — Chelsea and Justin Dornath, Roseburg, July 20, a son, Theodore Wade Dornath, 8 pounds 6 ounces. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Troy Russell Phelps in custody for disappearance, murder of Kendra Hanks Family awaits answers in Kendra Hanks' disappearance Police ask for help in locating missing Winston teen No bail for Phelps in murder, kidnapping case Tuck’s Place: home to crafts, food and drink TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Six benefits and challenges of full-time RV living Police say armed man shot, killed by officer in Portland Celebrate Harry Potter at Roseburg Public Library What's Up Emma Hibrand
