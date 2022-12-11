Birth Announcements Dec 11, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURGSTEVENS — Cassandra and Jonathan Stevens, Roseburg, Nov. 23, a son, Joshua Swain Lee Stevens, 5 pounds 5 ounces.BYBEE — Shianne Emery, Winston, Nov. 28, a son, Ziah Edward Bybee, 5 pounds 15 ounces.GIDCUMB — Matilda and Wyatt Gidcumb, Oakland, Nov. 28, a daughter, Marin Leigh Gidcumb, 5 pounds 11 ounces.SHRUM — M’liss and Daniel Shrum, Tenmile, Nov. 30, a son, Wilder Daniel Shrum, 8 pounds. MOYER — Rachel and Nathaniel Moyer, Sutherlin, Dec. 1, a daughter, Dakota Faye Moyer, 5 pounds 14 ounces.ELLSWORTH — Cynthia Smith and Evan Ellsworth, Roseburg, Dec. 2, a daughter, Opal Louise Ellsworth, 7 pounds 15 ounces.LINN — Mandi Carlezon and Logan Linn, Roseburg, Dec. 4, a daughter, Lyra Ellen-Sydney Linn, 5 pounds 7 ounces.STEWART — Larae and Shay Stewart, Sutherlin, Dec. 5, a son, Rokkee William-Allen Marlyn Stewart, 7 pounds 8 ounces.BRAUN — Jamie Provencal and Cody Braun, Roseburg, Dec. 7, a son, Carter Allen Maka’iainakai Braun, 8 pounds 12 ounces. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roseburg Myrtle Creek Andrew Coultas Jason Galbreath Aaron Thompson Medical Center Cheryl Daniel Shrum Marin Leigh Gidcumb Faye Moyer Nathaniel Moyer Jonathan Stevens Lee Stevens Evan Ellsworth Cody Braun Shay Stewart Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Help Wanted Most Popular Vehicle into side of building Saturday night Death Notices for December 7, 2022 Meet Drain's number one party planner: Amethyst Beard Death Notices for December 9, 2022 Troy Phelps pleads not guilty, next court date December 2023 Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Sunday's Time Schedule College Basketball Scores College Basketball Scores Gift ideas for mystery readers NFL Inactive Report
