Birth Announcements Feb 5, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURGDEREMITT — Dannika Eustachy and Jody Demeritt, Winston, Jan. 20, a daughter, Nova Rae-Lynn Leilani Deremitt, 6 pounds 15 ounces.POWLISON — Elizabeth and David Powlison, Roseburg, Jan. 20, a daughter, Mercedes Scott Powlison, 9 pounds 2 ounces.FERCH — Madison Crawford and Cody Ferch, Myrtle Creek, Jan. 21, a son, Steton Wayne Ferch, 6 pounds 11 ounces.ROCKWELL — Breanna and Stephen Rockwell, Roseburg, Jan. 21, a son, Axel Jacob Rockwell, 6 pounds 5 ounces.HOPKINS — Alyssa Johnson and Kyle Hopkins, Myrtle Creek, Jan. 22, a son, Noah Duane Hopkins, 8 pounds 6 ounces.MICHEL — Kayla Krafczik and Trevor Michel, Roseburg, Jan. 23, a daughter, Jade Autumn Michel, 7 pounds 14 ounces.ANAYA — Whitney Hawelu and Julio Anaya, Roseburg, Jan. 24, a daughter, Camilla Ru Anaya, 6 pounds 12 ounces.HOPKINS — Tawnie and Nathan Hopkins, Sutherlin, Jan. 24, a daughter, Kamrynn Cody Hopkins, 6 pounds 8 ounces.BONNELL — Carrie Stevens-Bonnell and James Bonnell Jr., Roseburg, Jan. 25, a son, Tatum Ridge Bonnell, 6 pounds 3 ounces. DUNN — Cheyenna Snyder and Bradley Dunn, Roseburg, Jan. 25, a daughter, Brynlee Mae Dunn, 7 pounds 7 ounces.MCCLURE — Megan and Kyle McClure, Roseburg, Jan. 25, a daughter, Kylah Ann McClure, 6 pounds 8 ounces.PARNELL — Ashley and Rex Parnell, Roseburg, Jan. 25, a son, William Mason Parnell, 8 pounds 10 ounces.Espinouncesa — Makinsey Parret and Andrew Espinouncesa, Roseburg, Jan. 26, a son, Jack Tyler Ramon Espinouncesa, 7 pounds 6 ounces.MANDERA — Haley Stepps and Corbin Mandera, Glide, Jan. 26, a daughter, Myla Marie Mandera, 5 pounds 11 ounces.MCALLISTER — Kimberly and Cody McAllister, Roseburg, Jan. 27, a daughter, Aurora Jolynn McAllister, 5 pounds 15 ounces.LANE — Chenya Mason and Matthew Lane, Sutherlin, Jan. 30, a son, Waylon Erickson Lane, 7 pounds 5 ounces.MEAD — Kristen and Max Mead, Sutherlin, Jan. 30, a daughter, Marylou Edith Mead, 8 pounds.ADAMS — Shayne Davis and George Adams, Roseburg, Jan. 31, a son, Jaxon Bow Ryann Adams, 4 pounds 12 ounces. 