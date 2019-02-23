MERCY MEDICAL CENTER ROSEBURG
ANDRADE — Marlee Nash and Troy Andrade, Myrtle Creek, Feb. 14, a son, Dexton Todd Andrade, 7 pounds 13 ounces.
HOLM — McKayla and Zackary Holm, Roseburg, Feb. 14, a daughter, Malia Danielle Holm, 8 pounds 3 ounces.
SANKO — Julianne Fundak and Jordan Sanko, Glide, Feb. 14, a son, Weylyn James Sanko, 6 pounds 12 ounces.
HUNNICUTT — Sydni Maley and Joshua Hunnicutt, Canyonville, Feb. 15, a daughter, Arianna Raine Hunnicutt, 7 pounds.
VANHECK — Crystal and Patrick VanHeck, Roseburg, Feb. 16, a son, Heath Kameron VanHeck, 7 pounds.
HENDERSON — Kayla and Damion Henderson, Sutherlin, Feb. 17, a daughter, Kolbi Rae Henderson, 8 pounds 9 ounces.
LALANDE — Jessica and Scott LaLande, Roseburg, Feb. 17, a daughter, Jubilee Zelda June LaLande, 7 pounds 15 ounces.
MERENESS — Mandy and Kory Mereness, Roseburg, Feb. 17, a son, Miles Matterhorn Mereness, 7 pounds 11 ounces.
DEVLIN — Crystal and Brandon Devlin, Roseburg, Feb. 18, a son, Atticus James Devlin, 9 pounds 2 ounces.
NORRIS — Renee and Cody Norris, Winston, Feb. 18, a son, Calvin Thomas Norris, 7 pounds 9 ounces.
PORTER — Kamri Frost and Cody Porter, Sutherlin, Feb. 19, a daughter, Jennifer SueAnn Porter, 7 pounds 15 ounces.
WELLS — Jennifer and Douglas Wells, Roseburg, Feb. 19, a daughter, Madelyn May Wells, 8 pounds 11 ounces.
LARSON — April Upchurch and Neal Larson, Roseburg, Feb. 20, a son, Tucker Reed Larson, 8 pounds 9 ounces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.