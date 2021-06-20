MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
KOCH — Shyann Callis and Alex Koch, Diamond Lake, June 7, a daughter, Olivia Jean Koch, 7 pounds 14 ounces.
BERGOR — Trish Kuntz and Dale Bergor, Myrtle Creek, June 9, a daughter, Brylee Avi-Kay Bergor, 6 pounds 13 ounces.
GOFF — Jacque Barnett and Tyson Goff, Roseburg, June 9, a son, Milo Scott Goff, 9 pounds 11 ounces.
DENINO — Moriah Bradshaw and Antonio DeNino, Roseburg, June 10, a son, Anakin Dionysos DeNino, 7 pounds 2 ounces.
HANNA — Elisha and Eli Hanna, Roseburg, June 10, a son, Oaks Benjamin Hanna, 7 pounds 4 ounces.
MOCK — Michelle and Andrew Mock, Sutherlin, June 10, a son, Lane Daniel Mock, 10 pounds 3 ounces.
RUTLEDGE — Kailee Risi and Brian Rutledge, Sutherlin, June 10, a daughter, Ryver Jean Rutledge, 7 pounds.
PACHMAYR — Aleesha Pachmayr, Roseburg, June 11, a daughter, Millie Jean Pachmayr, 6 pounds 11 ounces.
SOLORIO — Misty DeBaca and Julio Solorio, Riddle, June 11, a daughter, Allyanna Michelle Solorio, 6 pounds 3 ounces.
BROWN — Abigail and Ryan Brown, Roseburg, June 12, a son, Caius Eugene Brown, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
GREGORIE — Brianna Settle and Mason Aker, Roseburg, June 12, a son, Bengamin Carter Gregorie, 7 pounds 6 ounces.
MOSIER — Heather and Frederick Brown, Roseburg, June 12, a son, Oliver Frederick Thomas Mosier, 8 pounds 1 ounce.
WRIGHT — Alanis Beach and Domonik Wright, Winston, June 13, a son, Domonik Randsome Wright II, 7 pounds.
SIECK — Erin Sieck, Oakland, June 15, a son, Callum Hays Sieck, 6 pounds 14 ounces.
GARCIA — Dorothy Wease and Alexander Garcia, Roseburg, June 16, a daughter, Zahavia Vick-Joy Garcia, 8 pounds 3 ounces.
LEMMONS — Nicki and Jay Lemmons, Roseburg, June 16, a daughter, Molly Kaye Lemmons, 7 pounds 2 ounces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.