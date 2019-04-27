MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
COOK — Karena and Phillip Cook, Yoncalla, April 17, a son, William Mitchell Danny Cook, 10 pounds 2 ounces.
EPPING — Malenia Nelson, Riddle, April 18, a son, Atlas Ansel Epping, 6 pounds 11 ounces.
THIBEDEAU — Anna Canales and Daniel Thibedeau, Oakland, April 19, Joesph Daniel Thibedeau, 6 pounds 14 ounces.
MURPHY — Nicole and William Murphy, Roseburg, April 20, a son, Ivan James Murphy, 7 pounds 1 ounce.
WHELEN — Amanda and Andrew Whelen, Roseburg, April 20, a son, Silas Emrys Whelen, 7 pounds 4 ounces.
SCOFIELD — Martha and Jamin Scofield, Roseburg, April 22, a daughter, Cassia Lindi Scofield, 5 pounds 4 ounces.
GEYER — Shelby and Anthony Geyer, Roseburg, April 14, a daughter, Nora Nell Geyer, 6 pounds 8 ounces.
