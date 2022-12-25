Birth Announcements Dec 25, 2022 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURGSTAPLETON — Haylee Van Doren and Devin Stapleton, Winston, Dec. 13, a daughter, Leslee Ruth Stapleton, 4 pounds 13 ounces.FAUSETT — Lurrissa Wells and Nathaniel Fausett, Roseburg, Dec. 15, a son, Koda Ryder Fausett, 8 pounds 1 ounce.LYNN — Cecelia and Jacob Lynn, Roseburg, Dec. 15, a daughter, Lilyana Jane Lynn, 6 pounds 10 ounces.HEUER — Sarah Barnes and Logan Heuer, Drain, Dec. 16, a son, Silas Archer Heuer, 7 pounds 4 ounces.ROSS — Kaycee Caraway and Nathan Ross, Winston, Dec. 16, a son, Peyton Alonzo Ross, 6 pounds 11 ounces. PREMO — Naomi and Tyler Premo, Myrtle Creek, Dec. 17, a daughter, Rylee Ann Premo, 4 pounds 3 ounces.ARTS — Natasha Steen and Austin Arts, Oakland, Dec. 18, a son, Sawyer Wayne Arts, 8 pounds 2 ounces.ROWLAND — Alecia Sweger and Garrett Rowland, Roseburg, Dec. 19, a daughter, Emberly Rain Rowland, 6 pounds 7 ounces.ARREOLA — Adela Arreola and Lauriano Garcia, Roseburg, Dec. 20, a daughter, Miriam Nayeli Garcia Arreola, female, 7 pounds 4 ounces.HOCKER — Samantha Bissonnette and Evan Hocker, Roseburg, Dec. 20, a daughter, Dahlia Lynn-Marie Hocker, 6 pounds 14 ounces.ROSADO — Jestina and Sheldon Rosado, Myrtle Creek, Dec. 20, a son, Sylas O’Ryan Rosado, 7 pounds. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roseburg Myrtle Creek Andrew Coultas Jason Galbreath Aaron Thompson Medical Center Cheryl Daniel Shrum Marin Leigh Gidcumb Faye Moyer Nathaniel Moyer Jonathan Stevens Lee Stevens Evan Ellsworth Cody Braun Shay Stewart Maya Jean Sinclair Karlee Lynn Peterson Ryan Sinclair Thea Rae Sherman Brittany Justin Peterson Sonny Sherman Rylee Ann Premo Austin Arts Tyler Premo Devin Stapleton Natasha Steen Logan Heuer Cecelia Garcia Arreola Evan Hocker Dahlia Lynn-marie Hocker Sheldon Rosado Miriam Nayeli Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers The City of Riddle is seeking applicants for a The City of Riddle is seeking applicants Sutherlin School District is Hiring! Most Popular Winco Foods gets necessary permits to come to Roseburg Roseburg Chipotle opens Dec. 30 Insurance rate skyrocket in Oregon Death Notices for December 20, 2022 Letter: Look at the facts to see who's being conned Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News NFL Inactive Report NCAA Men's Basketball Top 25 Schedule NCAA Women's Basketball Top 25 Schedule Aaron Donald Auer Cathy Nanette Layton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.