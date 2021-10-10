MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
FLAHERTY — Angela and Jeff Flaherty, Roseburg, Sept. 30, a daughter, Selah Grace Flaherty, 8 pounds 15 ounces.
RICE — Shae and Erik Rice, Roseburg, Sept. 30, a son, Everett James Rice, 7 pounds 7 ounces.
HOLLAND — Ivie Chester and Tristan Holland, Roseburg, Oct. 2, a son, Michail Jaymes Holland, 5 pounds 15 ounces.
MILLER — Amanda Nunley and Scott Miller, Roseburg, Oct. 3, a daughter, Raelee Irene Miller, 8 pounds 6 ounces.
JOHNSON — Zoe Brunskill and Rhett Johnson, Riddle, Oct. 4, a son, Lukas Elliott Scott Johnson, 7 pounds 4 ounces.
WILLIAMS — Katherine Dannenhoffer and Dustin Williams, Roseburg, Oct. 4, a son, Jaxon Lawrence Williams, 6 pounds 15 ounces.
HOWARD — Haley and Adam Howard, Roseburg, Oct. 5, a son, Madden Flint Howard, 8 pounds 6 ounces.
RAUDALES — Isabel Barrientos and Steven Raudales, Roseburg, Oct. 6, a son, Lucious Geovanni Raudales, 6 pounds 9 ounces.
