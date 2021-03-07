MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
BOWE — Shauna Bryant, Drain, Feb. 24, a son, Havick Thomas Bowe, 9 pounds 11 ounces.
CARLSON — Deanna and Casey Carlson, Roseburg, Feb. 25, a son, Fearon Michael Carlson, 6 pounds 15 ounces.
KUYKENDALL — Tessa Smithey and Ryan Kuykendall, Roseburg, Feb. 26, a son, DeeJay Lee Kuykendall, 7 pounds 9 ounces.
CROFT — Nea Hartman, Roseburg, Feb. 27, a son, Zepplin James Croft, 6 pounds 6 ounces.
TAYLOR — Ariel Taylor, Roseburg, Feb. 27, a son, Kaason Allen Taylor, 6 pounds 11 ounces.
NASH — Metzka Weber, Oakland, March 1, a daughter, Madilynn Grace Nash, 8 pounds 7 ounces.
PORTER — Brooklee Jackson and Gabriel Porter, Sutherlin, March 1, Rylan Xavier Porter, 9 pounds 1 ounce.
