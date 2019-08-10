MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
OSBURN — Sierra and Andrew Osburn, Roseburg, July 31, a daughter, Charlotte Safe OSburn, 7 pounds 14 ounces.
GUERNSEY — Karissa Fitzpatrick and Jesse Guernsey, Sutherlin, Aug. 2, a son, Kaleb Michael Guernsey, 8 pounds 4 ounces.
STINCHFIELD — Laura Trevellyan and Cameron Stinchfield, Roseburg, Aug. 2, a son, Blake Mclaren Stinchfield, 7 pound 12 ounces.
HOGAN — Katherine and Micah Hogan, Roseburg, Aug. 3, a daughter, Margaret Irene Hogan, 7 pounds 5 ounces.
WILLIAMS — Whitney Atterbury and David Williams, Roseburg, Aug. 3, a daughter, Madilynn Lee Williams, 7 pounds 13 ounces.
CRAWFORD — Rebecca and Patrick Crawford, Roseburg, Aug. 4, a son, Samuel David Crawford, 8 pounds 2 ounces.
BRADLEY — Cathie Sundberg and Christopher Bradley, Winchester, Aug. 5, a daughter, Finlie Eric Bradley, 10 pounds 2 ounces.
MCMANUS — Haley Watts and Daniel McManus, Roseburg, Aug. 5, a son, Preston Ridge McManus, 7 pounds 15 ounces.
SIMMONS — Ashley and Trevvor Simmons, Roseburg, Aug. 5, a daughter, Brynnley Raines Simmons, 6 pounds 13 ounces.
AREVALO — Virginia Meza and Luis Arevalo, Roseburg, Aug. 6, a daughter, Sofia Esmeralda Arevalo, 9 pounds 2 ounces.
COLLINS — Tomorrow Russell and Dylan Collins, Myrtle Creek, Aug. 6, a son, Russell Isaac Collins, 7 pounds 4 ounces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.