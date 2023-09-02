Birth Announcements Sep 2, 2023 Sep 2, 2023 Updated 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURGWRIGHT — Kassidy Contreras and Antonio Wright, Winston, Aug. 22, a daughter, Meilani Kilikina Wright, 7 pounds 7 ounces.AMBROSE — Briona Cox and Clay Ambrose, Oakland, Aug. 23, a daughter, Lillian Hope Ambrose, 8 pounds 1 ounces.KORN — Sierra Liebe and Daniel Korn, Roseburg, Aug. 23, a son, Zayden Lee Korn, 6 pounds 3 ounces.STOFFAL — Kyana and Isaac Stoffal, Roseburg, Aug. 24, a daughter, Lucy Bee Stoffal, 8 pounds 6 ounces. ASKINS — Trinity Maupin and Shelden Askins, Winston, Aug. 25, a daughter, Melody Rose Askins, 6 pounds 7 ounces.YARBROUGH — Cheyenne Butz and Michael Yarbrough, Roseburg, Aug. 25, a son, Lane Brent Yarbrough, 6 pounds 9 ounces.FOLEY — Lana and Patrick Foley, Sutherlin, Aug. 28, a daughter, Avery Noelle Foley, 7 pounds 6 ounces.FISHER — Katie and Joshua Fisher, Roseburg, Aug. 29, a son, Arthur Michael Fisher, 7 pounds 8 ounces.CORBIN — Amanda Curry and Peter Corbin, Sutherlin, Aug. 30, a daughter, Echo Grace Corbin, 8 pounds 15 ounces. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roseburg Myrtle Creek Health Care Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings Most Popular Fire update: Tyee Ridge Complex grows to nearly 3,000 acres Tyee Ridge Complex update: Fire grows to nearly 5,000 acres Heidi Lael takes back control of Parrott House, sues restaurateurs Level 3 evacuation notice update: Tyee Ridge Complex fire Cougar Creek, Rattlesake Ridge fires force evacuations as Red Cross opens shelter Special Sections Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News French Results French Standings Dutch Results Dutch Standings College Football Schedule
