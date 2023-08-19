Birth Announcements Aug 19, 2023 Aug 19, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURGFURGERSON —Alysha and Jacob Furgerson, Myrtle Creek, Aug. 8, a daughter, Maren Leigh Furgerson, 6 pounds 7 ounces.WELNETZ — Zoe Buehner and Kyle Welnetz, Roseburg, Aug. 8, a son, Dante Reid Welnetz, 8 pounds 7 ounces.THOMAS — Jenna and Ryan Thomas, Myrtle Creek, Aug. 9, a daughter, Morgan Cheyenne Thomas, 8 pounds 7 ounces.GASS — Ashley Hyatt and Roy Gass, Winston, Aug. 9, a daughter, Mya Louise Gass, 8 pounds 7 ounces.ARIAS — Brooklyn Carvajal and Daniel Arias, Roseburg, Aug. 10, a son, Mateo Alexander Arias, 6 pounds 15 ounces.PEREZ — Karissa Rosenquist and Armando Perez, Roseburg, Aug. 10, a daughter, Valerie Valentina Perez, 6 pounds 3 ounces.SHADDY — Britni and Tanner Shaddy, Roseburg, Aug. 10, a son, Dawson Lee Shaddy, 7 pounds 13 ounces.MARTINEZ — Yeriley Hida Martinez Garciaand Bregildo Garcia Martinez, Roseburg, Aug. 11, a daughter, Yarlen Itza Yana Garcia Martinez, 4 pounds 13 ounces. PIFER — Jazmyne and Michael Pifer, Roseburg, Aug. 12, a son, Luke Joshua Pifer, 6 pounds 8 ounces.FOLSOM — Amethyst and Lagan Folsom, Roseburg, Aug. 13, a son, Isaiah Matthew Kimokeo Kajnoa Folsom, 8 pounds 11 ounces.KLEIN — Sisilly Sessions and Joseph Klein, Sutherlin, Aug. 14, a son, Jaxon Randy Klein, 7 pounds 1 ounce.SORRELLS — Taylor Drews and Brandon Sorrells, Sutherlin, Aug. 14, a son, Ezra Robert Sorrells, 6 pounds 1 ounce.BRATLIE — Mariah and Kamron Bratlie, Glide, Aug. 15, a son, Nathan James Bratlie, 8 pounds.GUILLEN — Erika and Ryan Guillen, Winston, Aug. 15, a daughter, Ava Mae Guillen, 7 pounds 15 ounces.WESTWANG — Jacey and Layne Westwang, Roseburg, Aug. 15, a daughter, Parker Mae Westwang, 7 pounds 11 ounces.BROUSSARD — Lauren and David Broussard, Roseburg, Aug. 16, a daughter, Vega Eloise Marina Broussard, 7 pounds 4 ounces. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roseburg Myrtle Creek Health Care Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Mercy Medical Center is Seeking Medical Technologists Most Popular Winchester Dam: Attempts to salvage fish, dam Winco Foods on track to open this fall, construction nears completion Embrace the heat: How one man experienced Roseburg's second hottest day in history UCC to offer 12 new degree and certification programs this fall Power outages due to wildfire mitigation efforts Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Dr. Paul Hillyer takes over as interim superintendent of South Umpqua School District Toronto-Cincinnati Runs WTA Barranquilla Open Results 1 dead, 185 structures destroyed in eastern Washington wildfire Saturday's Scores
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.