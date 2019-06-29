MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
LAMAR — Leilani Poe and Kristopher Lamar, Roseburg, June 17, a son, Gabriel Jackson Lamar, 8 pounds.
LANHAM — Jesse and Michael Lanham, Roseburg, June 17, a son, Reece O’Brian Lanham, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
HICKS — Tabatha and Dwayne Hicks, Roseburg, June 18, a daughter, Lila Estelle Hicks, 6 pounds 3 ounces.
MOYER — Rebecca and Scott Moyer, Roseburg, June 18, a son, Philip Gary Moyer, 7 pounds 14 ounces.
PHELPS — Lisa Mendell-Phelps and Fred Phelps IV, Winston, June 18, a son, Fred Lee Phelps V, 7 pounds 7 ounces.
RIEGER — Alyssa and Brent Rieger, Roseburg, June 19, a son, Jace Wesley Rieger, 7 pounds 2 ounces.
PIRES — Stephanie and Robert Pires, Roseburg, June 20, a son, Deklin William Cameron Pires, 6 pounds 14 ounces.
ZIMMERMAN — Maria and Bryar Zimmerman, Myrtle Creek, June 20, a son, Brexton Jack Zimmerman, 8 pounds 5 ounces.
AMMONS — DeLana Wolfe and Dylan Ammons, Winston, June 21, a daughter, Paisley Mae Ammons, 7 pounds 7 ounces.
HART — Marissa and Logan Hart, Sutherlin, June 21, a daughter, Aspen Harper Hart, 6 pounds 7 ounces.
GAUNA — Amanda Coleman and Alex Gauna, Roseburg, June 22, a son, Alex Ross Gauna IV, 7 pounds 14 ounces.
SIMMONS — Amanda Puls and Jason Simmons, Myrtle Creek, June 23, a son, Wade Henry-James Simmons, 8 pounds 14 ounces.
MADRIGAL — Daniela Madrigal-Silvaz and Heriberto Madrigal, Sutherlin, June 24, a daughter, Ellian Esmeralda Madrigal, 8 pounds 5 ounces.
MCCRAW — Kristin Nelson and Tyler Ray McCraw, Myrtle Creek, June 24, a son, Rylan James McCraw, 6 pounds 7 ounces.
TINKER — Sarah Piatt and Bryan Tinker, Roseburg, June 24, a daughter, Everleigh Jo Tinker, 7 pounds 11 ounces.
ALIFF — Shylo Budel and Wade Aliff, Myrtle Creek, June 26, a daughter, Ezerah Leanne Aliff, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
IRONS — Devon Sisk and Thomas Irons, Umpqua, June 26, a daughter, CHarlotte Francis Irons, 6 pounds 14 ounces.
ROBERTS — Tiffany and Scott Roberts, Myrtle Creek, June 26, Myrtle Creek, a son, Greyson Henry Roberts, 7 pounds 4 ounces.
