MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
CAMOZZI — Mikaylah and Michael Camozzi, Roseburg, April 9, a son, Skyler Austin James Camozzi, 6 pounds 13 ounces.
GRAHAM — Brandi and Tyler Graham, Yoncalla, April 9, a son, Ethan Tyler Graham, 7 pounds 7 ounces.
WELCH — Heather and Michael Welch, Roseburg, April 10, a daughter, Olivia Rose Welch, 9 pounds 1 ounce.
HELM — Christa Hermanson and Christopher Helm, Roseburg, April 12, a daughter, Aniah Ann Marie Helm, 6 pounds 15 ounces.
KARPONTINIS — Jamie and Nikolas Karpontinis, Roseburg, April 12, a daughter, Azyla Bionysia Karpontinis, 6 pounds 9 ounces.
ADKINS — Rachel and Steve Adkins, Roseburg, April 13, a son, Stetson Roger Wayne Adkins, 7 pounds 7 ounces.
SACKET — Ruth and Jeremy Sacket, Roseburg, April 13, a daughter, Sia Mae Sacket, 6 pounds 2 ounces.
FUGATE — Ashley and Bryant Fugate, Idleyld Park, April 14, a daughter, Emersyn Hollie Fugate, 8 pounds 6 ounces.
GUARY — Tiya Celso and Devon Guary, Myrtle Creek, April 14, a daughter, Mylee Jayne Guary, 8 pounds 7 ounces.
PHELPS — Abigail Cruger and Levi Phelps, Roseburg, April 14, a son, Haidyn Leo Quaide Phelps, 5 pounds 5 ounces.
BECERRA — Kasey Marlow and Mario Becerra, Roseburg, April 15, a son, Angelo Rudy Cortez Becerra, 6 pounds 12 ounces.
TINKER — Shaun Clement, Roseburg, April 15, a son, Ryker Lee Tinker, 7 pounds 12 ounces.
COFFIN — Taylor Rodgers, Roseburg, April 16, a son, Kyle James Coffin, 8 pounds 8 ounces.
HODGES — Destiny Dubois and Tyler Hodges, Myrtle Creek, April 16, a daughter, Adahline Penelope Jayne Hodges, 9 pounds 1 ounce.
AGUAYO — Kali and Lawrence Aguayo, Myrtle Creek, April 17, a son, Colton Douglas Aguayo, 6 pounds 4 ounces.
