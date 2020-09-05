MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
ATKINS — Miranda Castleberry and Drew Atkins, Roseburg, Aug. 24, a daughter, Cambria Josephine Atkins, 7 pounds 12 ounces.
PARKER — Jenna Moss and Reggie Parker, Roseburg, Aug. 25, a son, Jaxon Edward Parker, 6 pounds 7 ounces.
HOLLAND — Melissa Tymn and Jason Holland, Winston, Aug. 26, a son, Jude Charles Holland, 8 pounds 4 ounces.
WATSON — Mecheele Watson, Riddle, Aug. 26, a son, Bryson Matthew Watson, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
FUGETT — Nakita Garcia and David Fugett, Sutherlin, Aug. 30, a son, Journey Lee-Eric Fugett, 5 pounds 14 ounces.
SIVOLA — Ashley and Christopher Sivola, Roseburg, Aug. 21, a daughter, Camila Rae Sivola, 6 pounds 4 ounces.
