MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, ROSEBURG
CICHY — Shyla and Christopher Cichy, Dillard, March 4, a daughter, Samantha Rose Cichy, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
BANDUCCI — Jaclyn and Ethan Banducci, Umpqua, March 5, a son, Raymond James Banducci, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
WHITE — Shilo and Andrew White, Myrtle Creek, March 5, a daughter, Elliemay Martha White, 8 pounds 2 ounces.
WITT — Kaeley and Noah Witt, Roseburg, March 6, a son, Darius Jay Allen Witt, 6 pounds 2 ounces.
WRIGHT — Annie and Dyllan Wright, Roseburg, March 7, a daughter, Dakota Leslie Joan Wright, 8 pounds 9 ounces.
SMITHEY — Tessa Smithey, Sutherlin, March 8, a daughter, Andrea Marie Smithey, 6 pounds 2 ounces.
CONNER — Jennifer and Kirkland Connor, Roseburg, March 9, a daughter, Johanna Alina Conner, 7 pounds 8 ounces.
VANCILL — Jamie Bittle and Lee Vancill Jr., Roseburg, March 9, a son, Benton Gerald Vancill, 7 pounds 14 ounces.
WHITTIER — Evylena and Keagan Whittier, Oakland, March 9, a son, Eztra Ryan Whittier, 6 pounds.
BROWN — Gabrielle Chenail and Nicolas Brown, Roseburg, March 10, a son, Kaden Jay Brown, 6 pounds 12 ounces.
